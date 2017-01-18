Weather Records Set Tuesday

Tuesday's warm weather meant new record high temperatures for seven Saskatchewan communities:

Elbow 4.5 C - (3.8 C in 1958)

Watrous 4.2 - (2.7 C in 2014)

Maple Creek 13.4 C (10.6 C in 1923)

Colins Bay 2.3 C - (-1.2 C in 1981)

Key Lake 3.0 C - (-0.4 C in 2009)

La Ronge 6.0 C - (2.2 C in 1928)

Stoney Rapids 1.3 C - (-3.3 in 1965)

Moose Jaw hit a high if 6.6 C Tuesday, falling short of the record 7.8 C, which was set in in 1928.

Moose Jaw's record high for January 18 is 8.3 C, set in 1900. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 7 C today, with temperatures dropping slightly towards the weekend.