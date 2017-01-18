RM is Pleased Annexation is Moving Ahead

With provincial approval done, the RM and City of Moose Jaw are now ready for the next phase in the new industrial park on the south side of the city. The land needs to change hands because the RM isn't set up for the infrastructure that potential developers will need to do business, such as sewer and water.

Reeve Ron Brumwell says despite early concerns from residents, he believes this is a good move. Residents will still be able to use their land for farming or other operations like they did as part of the RM but if something changes in the future, those will have to be approved by the city according to that bylaw.

"The RM looses some of it's tax base but it's not a huge impact on the RM but it is good for the region." said Brumwell. "A pea processing plant is good for the agricultural end of it so it's a win for both the city and the rural municipality."

While the RM has some land in the area that they could sell to a potential developer, Brumwell says there has been some interest but nothing significant at this point. Meanwhile, the pea processing that that he mentioned is still working on securing financing for their side of the project. City Hall is expecting an update on the situation in the coming weeks.

No matter what happens with the $100 million plant proposal, the park will still go ahead with construction expect this spring since other interested parties are now re-connecting with the city following the approval of annexation.