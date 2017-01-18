Tips to Stop Smoking on "Weedless Wednesday"

Some people use National Non-Smoking Week to kick the habit, but even more so on "Weedless Wednesday".

This week (January 15-21) is used to recognize the importance of quitting smoking, highlighting the short and long term benefits by switching to a healthier lifestyle.

"The first point of departure would be going to (the Make A Pact website)," explained Medical Health Officer Dr Mark Vooght. "You actually get to speak to a local pharmacist here in Moose Jaw. They're trained in smoking cessations and all the modalities around that."

He said with this simple step you can quickly find support and begin on the road to withdraw from smoking.

"You can make an individual appointment (and) they slowly go everything with you. You usually need to do two activities to quit, some sort of nicotine replacement therapy and then a second modality. Whether that's exercising or joining a gym or walking your dog at night."

Vooght said you'll see positive changes early on, including ones to your internal organs that you may not notice.

"As early as 3 months your lung functions show signs of definite improvement... in a week your sense of taste and smell has returned more or less to normal, these things are sort of blunted when you smoke."