Remember Snowmobile Safety Tips Before You Ride

Last week's snow, combined with warmer weather, made for ideal conditions for snowmobilers. But as riders head out, there are a few tips the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association would like people to remember.

"First thing they have to do is make sure their snowmobile is in good working condition and they have a spare belt," said CEO Chris Brewer. "The other one is they want to make sure they don't go alone. Make sure there is another snowmobile with them, you never ride alone."

He advised purchasing proper snowmobile gear is key, as typical winter clothing may not be enough protection from the cold.

Brewer said you should give some indication of your plan before you leave, so emergency personnel and family have an appropriate starting point if you do not return home.

"Make sure you let someone know or leave a note roughly in which direction or where you're planning your excursion to and roughly what time you're going to return."

Saskatchewan has many bodies of water that surround cities and towns and Brewer said it's best if drivers go to areas they're familiar with.

"Know where you're going and if you don't know, don't go. If you're going to venture across any bodies of water and you don't know if it's safe, don't even bother trying."

The Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association provides a map of all the trails in the province for riders to use.

"The clubs have gone out and done endless amounts of work, so if you're going to be anywhere around the snowmobile trail system, use them, they're there for your safety."

Brewer noted the two highest contributing factors to accidents on snowmobiles are speed and consuming alcohol before riding. He said the new laws for people driving their vehicles also applies to those venturing out on a snowmobile.

For more information on trails or snow safety click here to head to the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association website.