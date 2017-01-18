31 Medical Mission Surgeries Sponsored with Fundraiser

Moose Jaw's Medical Mission to Guatemala team received a big boost to their efforts this past weekend.

Saturday night, a fundraising concert was held for the group of local medical professionals that are flying to the Third World country in February to perform medically necessary surgeries for impoverished Guatemalan residents.

$6,023.35 was raised at the event, and that money will fund 31 surgeries.

This will be the second consecutive year for the local effort, and last year the majority of surgeries performed were for gallbladder removals and hernias.