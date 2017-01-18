Price Hike Coming For Water Treatment Plant Customers

Some Buffalo Pound residents will see their water bills rise this year.



SaskWater has announced a two-year rate adjustment for customers receving potable and non-potable water across the province, including customers of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant (BPWTP).

The agency purchases water from the BPWTP, and their cost is rising 7 per cent in both May of 2017 and May 2018. That fee will be passed on to customers in the area.

A number of Saskatoon-area residents will be affected in a similar manner, as SaskWater also buys potable water from that city. However, those residents will be faced with a 9.5% hike each year. In fact, SaskWater says that 77 per cent of the affected 48,000 customers are from the Saskatoon area. According to a media release, all other affected customers will see increases ranging from two per cent to 4.5 per cent "in order to keep pace with rising operating costs and infrastructure management."