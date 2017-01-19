Slumping Forces City to Close Alley and Adjust Pickup Procedure

Slumping and erosion along an alleyway on 4th Avenue SW has forced the City of Moose Jaw to adjust their waste and recycling pickup procedure.

According to a media release, safety concerns for the area, which overlooks Wakamow Valley, mean they will permanently close the lane to traffic.

That means that all 14 properties affected will receive front street garbage and recycling pickup effective January 26th.

The city says all affected residents will receive a letter of notification regarding the change and that "Engineering is monitoring" the situation.