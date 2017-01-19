Another Beautiful Day

It started with a sunrise that could stop traffic and continued with record breaking conditions. Moose Jaw and Southern Saskatchewan were treated to another spring like day, despite it still being the dead of winter.

We hit 8.1 in Moose Jaw, just .2 degrees shy of the old record from 1900. 24 other records fell during the day including a new one for Assiniboia at 5.8, beating the old record from 2005. Maple Creek was the provincial hot spot for the second day in a row, reaching 12 degrees.

A cooling trend is now moving in as we slowly drop back down closer to more normal conditions. Snow has now been added to the weekend forecast as well.