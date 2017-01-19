Wall Says Online Poll Backs Up His Claims

The issue of a Carbon Tax was top of mind for the Saskatchewan Party coming into the new year and the Premier has some new communication in his fight against the Prime Minister.

Between January 9th and 12th, 2017 they conducted a online poll with Insightrix Research, asking 803 Saskatchewan Residents, "Do you support or oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan?" 73 per cent of respondents said they were opposed while just 27 per cent supported a carbon tax.

Premier Brad Wall has been an opponent of the tax since it was introduced by the Federal Government. Wall has always stated that the tax will hurt Saskatchewan growth and jobs if implemented. He says this latest information shows that his point of view is also in line with what people of the province believe.