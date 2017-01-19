2016 Real Estate Numbers In - Sales Slightly Down, Prices Marginally Up

Fewer homes were sold in Moose Jaw region last year than in 2015.

The Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) released their year-end numbers last week, and say 619 residential properties in the surrounding area changed hands in 2016, down from 669 the year before.

Strictly within city limits, they say residential sales dipped from 497 in 2015 to 457 last year.

They add for all property types in the region (residential and business), sales were down 9% - 646 compared to 708.

New listings also took a tumble, with ARR saying there were 998 properties listed in the five Multiple Listing Servie (MLS) districts in Moose Jaw in 2016, compared to 1,088 the year before.

“Property values in Moose Jaw and area are essentially flat over the course of 2016, this despite lower sales and lower inventory,” said Rob Reynar, Manager of Operations. “The trend to watch is the decline of nearly 5% in values over the last six months, this decline has eroded some of the significant gains in the market over the past five years” added Reynar.

However, they say prices remained stable and report a half percent spike in the residential Benchmark Price (up from $223,900 to $225,000) year over year from 2015 to last year.







