Habitat For Humanity Looks to Expand in 2017

Moose Jaw's chapter of Habitat for Humanity are gearing up for what hopefully will be a big year, with a goal of building two houses this year. For the last six years, the group has been focused on building just one home each summer but there's a need for more

Board Member, Bill Harris says they have fundraising events planned that will be coming up soon, but in the past they've struggled with finding volunteers. "We've had a lot of days where we've had five (volunteers) but we've also had days where we've only had one or two."

"That's probably our biggest challenge, going forward, getting more members of the community and surrounding area to roll up their sleeves and come out for a day, whether it's as an individual or a couple or as a larger entity."

Harris added due to safety reasons volunteers must sign up in groups of 5 or less people but they can be broken up over several days or even projects.

Families in need can apply very easily through information nights typically held in the early spring, but they have to be Canadian residents or have lived here for at least three years with a steady income.