Cast Announced for Telemiracle 41

The Kinsmen Foundation of Saskatchewan has announced their national cast for Telemiracle 41.

Newcomers like TSN's Darren Dutchyshen, Canadian rock group Holly Woods and Toronto, and Saskatchewan country music stars The Hunter Brothers will join returning favourites like Brad Johner and the Johner Boys, Beverly Mahood, and Jeffery Straker when the lights go up on the event March 4.

In addition, the 20-hour telethon will feature performances from over 60 Saskatchewan residents, with Potash Corp matching all donations raised by Saskatchewan talent, up to $150,000.

The annual fundraiser sees millions of dollars generated for Saskatchewan residents, covering medical expenses they can't afford. In 2016 Telemiracle raised $5,200,791. The record for the telethon was $5,906,229 in 2012.

“Just a few years ago, we approved 651 applications for funding in a year,” remarked Cindy Xavier, Executive Director of the Kinsmen Foundation. “We’re already on track to be close to a thousand gifts for this year.”

Since launching in 1976, Telemiracle has raised over $116 million.

Telemiracle 41 will run from 9:00 p.m. March 4 through 5:00 p.m. March 5 from TCU Place in Saskatoon.