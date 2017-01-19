Labour Relations Board Ruling Has Ramifications in Moose Jaw

Thursday morning, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced that the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board (LRB) had "dismissed the Saskatoon Public Library’s application to remove employees with supervisory duties from their union."

The LRB added that that it has no jurisdiction to hear an employer’s application to remove supervisors from an existing bargaining unit.

They also said that because this was a "test case" that the decision would also carry over to applications made by the City of Moose Jaw, Regina Public Library and Cypress Hills Abilities Centre.

Together, they were the first employers in Saskatchewan to apply to remove workers with supervisory duties from their unions.

City employees represented by CUPE Local 9 have been working without a contract since 2014 and last June, the City of Moose Jaw applied to have 18 employees in what they called "managerial roles" removed from the union's barganing unit.

In a media release, CUPE President Tom Graham said “this decision illustrates what CUPE has been saying for a long time: Working people have the right to belong to the union of their choosing. “We are pleased that the LRB has recognized this right.”