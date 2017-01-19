Volunteer Blitz At The Western Development Museum Saturday

If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community more, then the Western Development Museum has the event for you.

On Saturday, the WDM will be holding its Volunteer Blitz at 2pm. It's a chance for people to learn about the opportunities that the museum has for those looking to volunteer.

Karla Pratt is the Public Programs Coordinator and talked about why they are having this blitz.

"We're looking for more volunteers and we're also looking to reconnect with our existing volunteers at the WDM. We have a lot of things planned for the coming year and with more programming and growth we have a need for more volunteers."

There will be refreshments after the blitz as well as a door prize.