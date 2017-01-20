More Shots at Saskatchewan from Manitoba

For the second time this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has some harsh words for the province of Saskatchewan.

He's accusing our province of adding to Manitoba's flood problems by not doing enough to follow land drainage practices. Pallister is accusing Saskatchewan of breaking the rules and sending more spring run off into Manitoba.

Earlier this week, Pallister took shots at Saskatchewan for signing a new health transfer payment deal with Ottawa. He accused Premier Brad Wall of making a side deal while other provinces are trying to pressure the feds into giving more money by holding out.