Questions Over RCMP Instructor Being Charged

Regina Police and RCMP are fielding a lot of questions on how a file was handled that involved an RCMP instructor who allegedly punched a man in the face at the airport back in September.

News of the incident only came to light this week and investigators say 37 year old Philippe Cleroux was off duty at the time of the incident, that's why no release was sent out. Regina Police say he was treated like any other resident at the time and common assault is not usually passed along to media.

RCMP say the Corporal remains on regular duty as an instructor in the police defensive tactics unit.