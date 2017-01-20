Record Setting Weather Will Move Out

Thursday was a record-setter in Moose Jaw as Environment Canada is reporting that we hit 10.8 degrees, passing the 10 degrees that it was on January 19th, 1944. Dozens of records have been broken around the province this week with Moose Jaw coming close on a couple of occasions before succeeding Thursday.

However, we're starting to slide back towards normal January temperatures according to John Paul Cragg from Environment Canada, who says it's been two pressure systems giving us the drastic weather patterns in the last week.

"Because of these two air masses, often we get this back and fourth with very cold temperatures ending quite abruptly and then that warm Pacific air coming in and really raising those temperatures up."

For now, we're expected to return to more normal conditions heading into the weekend but there could be another batch of warmer air on the way according to Cragg.