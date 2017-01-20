Robbie Burns Night is Timely

The world will be celebrating the food, music and culture of Scotland this weekend in honour of Robbie Burns. The festivities are being held at the Timothy Eatons Saturday in Moose Jaw and there are still some tickets available.

Desperate for Haggis will be taking to the stage to perform as part of the event but member Don Mitchell is hoping folks will remember the reason for the event, saying the message Burns was trying to get across with his poetry is timely as we face a new world ahead.

"He was a humanitarian, a poet and philosopher who rekindled the Scottish culture when the British were tramping it down, so to speak, and he represented the common people so he's celebrated all of the world."

Even after 250 years, Mitchell believes the message that Burns carried way back then still rings true. "It's probably more important than ever."

"The values he represented were against slavery and for social justice, it's part of the broad politics that we face internationally and that's part of the message each year in the toast to his memory."