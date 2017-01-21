Vanier Collegiate's Entrepreneurship 30 Class Wraps Up Business

And that's a wrap, as the three businesses of Vanier Collegiate's Entrepreneurship 30 class brought business to a close at their Board of Directors meetings this week to end the term.

All a part of their participation in the Junior Achievement Saskatchewan program, the students created the businesses in groups, as they engaged in building them from the ground-up.

They were responsible for carrying out their business plans from deciding on sales product or service, business names, mission statements and delegating adequate human resources to various internal jobs, all the way to tracking production, delivery, and merchandising as necessary.

The companies also chose charities to contribute 25% of their sales.

When asked what she will take away with her, from this experience, Carly Firth of Royal Tea said, "I know for myself and probably for other people in the company, the course required us to go out of our comfort zone a little bit. Making phone calls, and sales, and talking to people at the trades shows and everything, that's not always a very natural thing for people so I think the people skills were a big part of this."

Gwendoline Baulick of Vendor Relations for the 4th Annual Vanier Christmas Craft and Trade Show said, "I learned a lot about responsibility and customer service, trying to make people happy and satisfied. I am going to take that with me..."

Yanic Fortier, Co-President of No Bother Baking said, "I just realized how hard it is to run a business and how much extra time you have to put in," and he added that, "Every little thing that you think is like 2 minutes, takes like an hour."

Royal Tea, who produced mugs with quotes complete with tea or hot chocolate, succeeded in raising $653 for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan.

No Bother Baking who created mason jars layered with dry ingredients that went with the attached recipe, will have $779 to present to local charity Habitat for Humanity.

Meanwhile, the 4th Annual Vanier Christmas Craft and Trade Show raised $1800 to be given to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation with their time and effort.

All proceeds will be presented to the charities, at the earliest convenience for the parties involved.