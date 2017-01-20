City/Exhibition Grounds Approve Canadian Tire Land Deal

A huge land deal for a multi-million dollar development has been approved by the City of Moose Jaw, clearing the way for Canadian Tire to build a new facility in the Friendly City.

"This will facilitate an approximate 25-30 million dollar investment in the community," said City Manager Matt Noble. "The city will be the developer of this land, putting in services, the city stands to make a considerable amount of money on that."

The deal allows the hardware giant to purchase 11 acres of land owned by the city along Thatcher Drive East, but leased to the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company. This is the parcel of land for the new Canadian Tire facility.

In October, we learned that a developer wanted close to 14 acres on the property, but the Exhibition Company was reluctant to surrender approximately 2.5 of those. They did not divulge their reasons at the time.

"We were approached with a proposal by a property representative of Canadian Tire looking for an opportunity to develop a new shopping center featuring their lines, which of course is Canadian Tire among other things."

Noble says they have now received consent in principle for the Exhibition Company to release the land on their eastern edge.

"Now that we have this, we will undertake the formal survey of the property. Once we undertake the formal survey we'll go back to them because we have to dot our 'I's' and cross our 'T's' and make sure that we're not purposing sale out property that would have a negative impact on the Exhibition Association."

Originally, Canadian Tire wanted 14 acres of land but when the Exhibition Grounds only offered up 11, there was a problem. He says with the release of the land, the Exhibition Grounds will receive compensation for loss of land promised under their lease.

Tuesday, January 24th was the deadline for a deal to be reached. We'll have more reaction and details soon.