Local Financial Experts Weigh In On Inauguration Day

Many questions have been raised as to what the next four years will look like for Canada, as Donald Trump has been sworn in as the next President of the United States.

Friday was Inauguration day and will see Trump as the 45th President, following Barack Obama's eight-year tenure.

Golden West Business Commentator Paul Martin said things are very unclear for the relationship between Canada and the U.S.

"There are going to be some more issues around nationalism and the U.S. protectionism, tearing up the NAFTA agreement for example," said Martin. "We've heard politicians say that before, the real issue is whether that can ever get past senate and the house of representatives in the U.S."

He said if you reflect on the months leading up to election day, there weren't any real promises made that would provide clues to any business ramifications.

"Looking back on the campaign I don't know how instructive that was about what our future is going to be like because there was more bombast than there was content."

Investigating the investments and stock market aspect was Aaron Ruston from Moose Jaw's Purposed Financial, who said that even if markets take a turn down it doesn't have to be bad news.

"You can benefit from volatility, there are many strategies that we work with our clients on... you can even take advantage of down markets," explained Ruston. "You can make money as the markets are dropping, which some people can't believe you can do that, but you can actually do that very well."

Ruston added that "volatility can be your friend", but you have to be willing to adjust whatever change your truly comfortable with when it comes to investing.