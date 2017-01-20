Demolition Continues On Exhibition Stadium

As residents watch the Exhibition Stadium at Regina’s Evraz Place fall to rubble during demolition this week, many are left with fond memories of the many events that were hosted in the historic building.

Exhibition Stadium began in 1919 and housed many occasions throughout the years from concerts to sporting events.

Demolition commenced earlier this week and Mark Allan,President and CEO of Regina Exhibition Park, said it'll be a while before the building is gone.

"It'll be about an eight week process as I understand it to remove those buildings," explains Allan. "That frees up some space for parking and storage facilities on the property down the road."

Looking to the future, crews continue to work on the construction of the new International Trade Centre at Regina’s Evraz Place.

"One of the other steps that needs to be completed aside from the construction phase is which were confident are the removal of the stadium and the Winter Fair Building."

Allan said they have a plan for the demolition phase to wrap up by the end of summer.

"Following Canada's Farm Progress show or the Agricultural Equipment Show in June, the Pasqua and Harleton Barns are the last two of the buildings in that barn row sequence that will go down in July."

Once the new International Trade Centre is completed, it will mean that Evraz Place will be the largest interconnected event complex in Canada.