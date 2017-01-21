Crime Stoppers Pleased With Stats From 2016

It was once again a busy year for Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

The program has released its annual statistics reflecting on last year's activity in assisting with crimes throughout the province.

Over 1,500 tips were received in 2016, in addition to over 8,000 calls made by the public to present tips for crimes.

Tips collected by Crime Stoppers helped police make 24 arrests and clear 37 cases last year, while the program's Board of Directors approved 16,000 dollars in rewards for the public from sent tips.

Law enforcement were able to seize approximately $91,000 in narcotics, and recovered around $580,000 in property.

Residents have now helped clear nearly 3,700 cases since the program launched in 1987.

