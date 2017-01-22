×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

One man has been arrested after fleeing from Moose Jaw Police early Sunday morning.

Officers attempted to stop a truck around 1:30am, after they noticed someone driving erratically on the zero block of Fairford Street West.

The driver fled the scene, blowing a red light on Main Street and continuing down Fairford at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue because of safety concerns for the public.

The truck was located shortly after, in a vacant lot just off Caribou East and an adult male was arrested without incident.

The driver was charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance,he was issued a 72-hour license suspension due to alcohol consumption, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

He will be in court at a later date.

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

More Local News

"Hoo" Held Up the Thatcher Drive Land Deal?

The story of a potential multimillion dollar land deal on Thatcher Drive East first came to light last summer and came to the front of City Hall talk in October when the deal was nearly dashed by…

Eyebrow Receives $13,000 For Fire Hall And Equipment From Enbridge Pipeline

A small town with big news. The community of Eyebrow is smiling from ear to ear after receiving a $13,000 donation from Enbridge Pipelines to aid in the construction of a new fire hall and purchasing…

Man Arrested Sunday For Fleeing From Police

One man has been arrested after fleeing from Moose Jaw Police early Sunday morning. Officers attempted to stop a truck around 1:30am, after they noticed someone driving erratically on the zero block…

Canadian Red Cross Pink Day Coming Up

Pink Day is February 22nd and is put on by the Canadian Red Cross to raise support and awareness about the issue of bullying, not just in schools but in the community. Most students have that has a…

Vanier Collegiate's Entrepreneurship 30 Class Wraps Up Business

And that's a wrap, as the three businesses of Vanier Collegiate's Entrepreneurship 30 class brought business to a close at their Board of Directors meetings this week to end the term. All a part of…

Crime Stoppers Pleased With Stats From 2016

It was once again a busy year for Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers. The program has released its annual statistics reflecting on last year's activity in assisting with crimes throughout the province. Over…

City and Exhibition Company Reach Common Ground

What could be a huge land deal for a multi-million dollar development has been approved to go to the next step after the City of Moose Jaw and the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company reached an…

Fog and Clouds Set In Moose Jaw On Saturday

Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for most of southern Saskatchewan which included Moose Jaw and surrounding RM's Saturday morning. They say there is low to zero viability and expect the fog…

Local Financial Experts Weigh In On Inauguration Day

Many questions have been raised as to what the next four years will look like for Canada, as Donald Trump has been sworn in as the next President of the United States. Friday was Inauguration day and…

Robbie Burns Night is Timely

The world will be celebrating the food, music and culture of Scotland this weekend in honour of Robbie Burns. The festivities are being held at the Timothy Eatons Saturday in Moose Jaw and there are…

Demolition Continues On Exhibition Stadium

As residents watch the Exhibition Stadium at Regina’s Evraz Place fall to rubble during demolition this week, many are left with fond memories of the many events that were hosted in the historic…

Record Setting Weather Will Move Out

Thursday was a record-setter in Moose Jaw as Environment Canada is reporting that we hit 10.8 degrees, passing the 10 degrees that it was on January 19th, 1944. Dozens of records have been broken…

More Shots at Saskatchewan from Manitoba

For the second time this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has some harsh words for the province of Saskatchewan. He's accusing our province of adding to Manitoba's flood problems by not doing…

More Rural Communities Relieved to Receive Infrastructure Money

A few Moose Jaw-area communities were included last week when the federal and provincial governments announced grants through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. Craik received the biggest chunk of…

Questions Over RCMP Instructor Being Charged

Regina Police and RCMP are fielding a lot of questions on how a file was handled that involved an RCMP instructor who allegedly punched a man in the face at the airport back in September. News of the…

Labour Relations Board Ruling Has Ramifications in Moose Jaw

Thursday morning, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced that the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board (LRB) had "dismissed the Saskatoon Public Library’s application to remove…

Habitat For Humanity Looks to Expand in 2017

Moose Jaw's chapter of Habitat for Humanity are gearing up for what hopefully will be a big year, with a goal of building two houses this year. For the last six years, the group has been focused on…

Cast Announced for Telemiracle 41

The Kinsmen Foundation of Saskatchewan has announced their national cast for Telemiracle 41. Newcomers like TSN's Darren Dutchyshen, Canadian rock group Holly Woods and Toronto, and Saskatchewan…

2016 Real Estate Numbers In - Sales Slightly Down, Prices Marginally Up

Fewer homes were sold in Moose Jaw region last year than in 2015. The Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) released their year-end numbers last week, and say 619 residential properties in the…

Another Beautiful Day

It started with a sunrise that could stop traffic and continued with record breaking conditions. Moose Jaw and Southern Saskatchewan were treated to another spring like day, despite it still being…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Slumping Forces City to Close Alley and Adjust Pickup Procedure

Wall Says Online Poll Backs Up His Claims

31 Medical Mission Surgeries Sponsored with Fundraiser

Tips to Stop Smoking on "Weedless Wednesday"

Remember Snowmobile Safety Tips Before You Ride

Price Hike Coming For Water Treatment Plant Customers

Craik Set to Tap Government Water Funding

RM is Pleased Annexation is Moving Ahead

Weather Records Set Tuesday

Premier Agrees with Ottawa on Health-Funding Deal

Wakamow Rotary Club Gives Back To Community

Still Working to Replace the LIP

Warm Weather May Mean Rooftop Ice Dams

SARM Hopes for More Partnerships

More Lotto Luck in Saskatchewan

SaskTel Granted Permission for Wifi

CAE Contract Extension Keeps NFTC Operations in Moose Jaw Through 2023

Bearchell Competes For Miss Universe In Philippines

City Set To Finish Main & Thatcher Turning Lanes

Ogema B&E Under RCMP Investigation

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





Legion Cribbage

24 January 2017 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





TOPS Meeting St Andrews Church

24 January 2017 5:30 pm

St Andrews United Church, Moose Jaw





Moose Jaw Branch of Sk.Genealogical Soc.

24 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library, Herb Taylor Room, Moose Jaw





Free Introductory Yoga Class for New Students

24 January 2017 7:45 pm - 31 January 2017 7:30 pm

St Andrews United Church, Moose Jaw





Login