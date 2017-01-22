Man Arrested Sunday For Fleeing From Police

One man has been arrested after fleeing from Moose Jaw Police early Sunday morning.

Officers attempted to stop a truck around 1:30am, after they noticed someone driving erratically on the zero block of Fairford Street West.

The driver fled the scene, blowing a red light on Main Street and continuing down Fairford at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue because of safety concerns for the public.

The truck was located shortly after, in a vacant lot just off Caribou East and an adult male was arrested without incident.

The driver was charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance,he was issued a 72-hour license suspension due to alcohol consumption, and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

He will be in court at a later date.