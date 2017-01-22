Canadian Red Cross Pink Day Coming Up

Pink Day is February 22nd and is put on by the Canadian Red Cross to raise support and awareness about the issue of bullying, not just in schools but in the community.

Most students have that has a holiday, schools will be holding events during the week before. Natasha Tonez is the Outreach Coordinator for the Moose Jaw Red Cross and said it's up to the educators for what kind of events they would like to host in schools leading up to Pink Day.

"Every school has the freedom to plan events that they would like, anything from having assemblies, having speakers, to doing a Pink Day pancake breakfast. Really a lot of creative freedom for each of the individual schools and then the businesses in turn when it comes to supporting the causes as well."

One section of the anti-bullying initiative that has caught on rapidly is the the Pink Day clothing.

"Part of the Pink Day campaign is selling T-shirts, last year was a fantastic year and we were able to sell out of t-shirts, which means we sold 16,000 (shirts). This year shirts are back with a little bit of a different design on them (and) they're black again this year."

