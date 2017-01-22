Eyebrow Receives $13,000 For Fire Hall And Equipment From Enbridge Pipeline

A small town with big news.

The community of Eyebrow is smiling from ear to ear after receiving a $13,000 donation from Enbridge Pipelines to aid in the construction of a new fire hall and purchasing of new equipment and tools.

"We applied for a grant through Enbridge Pipeline, it's a pipeline that runs through the RM of Huron," explained Corey Doerksen, a local farmer who is leading the project. "The major service or fire department for that area is the Eyebrow and District Fire Department. We applied for a grant for equipment, at the time, about a year ago... and just the other day Enbridge (Pipeline) came out and presented us with a cheque for $13,000."

Doerksen said they're grateful for the town lending them a building up to this point, but are excited for the construction of a proper Fire Hall on Main Street.

"It's a glorified double car garage, it's big enough to house a fire truck and one other vehicle and you have to be very skinny to get around them. We've looked at getting a fire hall for quite a few years."

The $13,000 donation from Enbridge was much anticipated and has already been allocated for much needed equipment.

"This money was used to purchase some fire fighting suits and it also purchased a first response or a fast response vehicle, which is a three-quarter ton (truck) outfitted with foam. We find that in the country we can't get around with big fire trucks. With this type of vehicle, we can get to fires and get them under control a lot faster."

He added that the Eyebrow and District Fire Hall recently purchased jaws of life equipment, so they can expand their services. They have 16 volunteer fire fighters signed up to begin training with the new life saving tool, once completed they will be able to attend fires as well as car accidents.

The volunteer fire department reaches from Eyebrow to Tugaske, with at least 20 devoted volunteers.

Plans for the new hall are being tendered on at the moment, Doerksen said if plans and funding fall into place they hope to break ground in the spring.

He said the community has pulled together with this project and has brought excitement to the table for residents.

Doerksen said with Enbridge's substantial donation, which was utilized almost immediately for materials and equipment, it freed up other money for the town to start construction on the new fire hall. He said "it all helps and we really appreciate it."