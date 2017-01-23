"Hoo" Held Up the Thatcher Drive Land Deal?

The story of a potential multimillion dollar land deal on Thatcher Drive East first came to light last summer and came to the front of City Hall talk in October when the deal was nearly dashed by failed negotiations with the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company.

At the time, the developer, who we know now is Canadian Tire, wanted 14-15 acres of land for a new facility on the eastern edge of the property. Anything less and the development wouldn't work the way it was designed. City officials told us the Exhibition Board was only willing to allow about 11 acres to be released from their land lease. When asked about why, the board and their general manager refused to comment, referring us to their lawyers.

For months, the deal seemed doomed to advance any further, but last week we learned that the developer was willing to rework their design and move forward with just the 11, however the Exhibition Company was still unwilling to release the land. Following what we were told were several conversations back and forth with the board under a looming deadline from the developer, an agreement in principal was reached with the city and the board for the land to be released from the land lease.

Following the news on Friday, the Moose Jaw Exhibition Company is now telling their side of the negotiations and General Manager George Fowler says they were concerned about the Burrowing Owls and that resulted in the hold up.

"The coordinator for the Burrowing Owls feels that there needs to be enough of a buffer around them to allow them to not be at interferer with during the three seasons when they're outdoors."

But Fowler says the land sale would have impacted other events as well saying up to 60 of their events rely on the 2.5 acres of land they were unwilling to let go, including the Hometown Fair.

With letter of consent in hand from the Exhibition Company, the city can now pursue actual negotiations with the potential developer for the sale of the land. If the deal goes through, the Exhibition Company would receive compensation for the loss of the land use, as per their lease with the city.

City Manager Matt Noble has told us that things are still young at this point and since the land needs to be serviced before anything else can start, he doesn't expect construction on a new building until 2018, if they reach an agreement with Canadian Tire.