Moose Jaw's Lorie Boyle moved into a tie for first place at the 2017 Golf Saskatchewan Senior Women's Championship in North Battleford on Wednesday.

Boyle shot a second round 81 to climb into a tie with Lloydminster’s Jo-Anne Schiller at 18-over for the tournament. They have a one shot lead over 2015 champ Tammy Bezaire heading into Thursday's final round.

Shelley Ruecker, also from the Hillcrest Golf Club, climbed into a tie for 10th thanks to a second round 84, which was 13 shots better than her first round. She sits at 33-over.

On the Men's side, Ken Bradley remains the top local after posting an 80 in the second round, which was a one-shot improvement from the opening round. He’s tied for 17th place entering the final round.

Dennis Delwo is sitting tied for 29th after shooting an 84 on Wednesday, while Todd Searcy had a nice bounce back round, posting an 80 in the second round, to move into a tie for 34th.

Regina’s Ken Rodgers is two-under through two rounds to lead the men’s championship. He shot 73 on Wednesday, while second place Dave Wilson from North Battleford posted the low round of the day, shooting an even-par 72, to move four shots back.

The final round hits the course on Thursday at the North Battleford Golf and Country Club.