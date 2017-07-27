No one can deny that we need rain after a long time without but many have questioned just how dry it has been, even suggesting that we're sitting in the middle of a drought.

So far this month there has been .2 mm of rain and that came on July 1st according to weather officials. Meteorologist with Environment Canada John Paul Cragg said the lack of rain this month is substantial.

"If we finish off the month with only .2mm, it will be the driest July on record... the next driest July would be 1929 with 4.6mm of precipitation."

Cragg also said that if we finish the month without rain, it will be the driest Spring and Summer ever record. Moose Jaw hasn't had 90mm of rain total this year.