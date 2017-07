Moose Jaw's Quinton Ross and Team Saskatchewan dropped to 0-3 in the round robin at the 2017 Basketball Canada 15U National Championship in Regina.

The Sask lost 69-55 to Team Quebec on Wednesday in their final round robin game.

Ross was held to just one rebound and one steal in the loss.

The playoff round kicks off on Thursday with Saskatchewan taking on New Brunswick in the quarterfinals at 3:45 p.m. at the University of Regina.