The Moose Jaw Warriors will have a new starting goalie in 2017-18 and they will also have a new goalie coach.

The local WHL team announced on Wednesday that they have hired Matt Weninger to join the team’s coaching staff for the 2017-18 season.

“I’m really excited to join a team with the expectations and developmental opportunities that the Warriors have and the opportunity to work with Alan (Millar) and Tim (Hunter) certainly made the job intriguing and exciting,” said Weninger on Wednesday.

Weninger will be replacing Jamie Hobson, who left the Warriors to take over as Director of Business and Hockey Operations with the Virden Oil Caps in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

He said he’s excited about working with Warriors goalie Brody Willms and the team’s stable of goalie prospects.

“I had a conversation with Brody on Tuesday, I know he sounded excited and I certainly expressed my excitement at the opportunity to work with him,” said Weninger. “I know the expectations will be high on him next year and my job is to come in and help support his development and help support him throughout the year to achieve the goals he sets for himself.

“I have some experience already working with some of the prospects on the Warriors’ 50-man list in Carl Tetachuk and Jackson Berry. I missed Ethan Fitzgerald, I was at the Under-17s on Sunday and Monday and he didn’t get there until Monday night. Talking to Alan and my knowledge of the list, it’s a pretty exciting group of prospects coming through and we’re pretty deep in net.”

Weninger currently works with Hockey Alberta as a Regional Consultant and Goaltending Lead. He has also spent the past two years working with Hockey Canada’s Under-17 program.

Weninger played four seasons at St. Lawrence University in the NCAA, setting school records for career and single season games played, minutes played, consecutive games played and total saves.

Prior to heading south, Weninger played three seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with Kindersley and Flin Flon.

He said that he’s looking forward to lending his experience to the Warriors.

“My role in talking with Alan is going to hands on throughout the organizational system from the prospects up to Brody and whoever ends up being the back-up,” said Weninger. “I believe there will be a lot of opportunities for me to be in Moose Jaw and be as hands on as I can be.”

Weninger currently lives in Regina with his family and will continue his role with Hockey Alberta. He said he’s looking forward to a busy winter.

“Hockey season is always extremely busy and my role with Hockey Alberta is busy, but I’m excited to be involved with the Warriors, the expectations are high this year and with expectations come excitement, so that’s where I am, definitely excited,” said Weninger.

The Warriors will open training camp in late August.