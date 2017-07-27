This week at Saskatchewan Polytechnic a dozen youth are gaining experience at the Girls Experiencing Trades and Technology week long camp hosted by Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Moose Jaw.

The girls are able to research and try a number of different fields such as carpentry, aviation, and more.

"About four or five (different areas), we got to test safety, build scooters, learn about soil and we got to go to the base for a tour," said 11-year old Mackenzie Measner.

The girls were not only exposed to the trades, they also got to meet successful women who work in the industry.

13-year old Grace Leaman said she'd consider a career in the industry once she's older after attending this camp.

"I might, I think that was a cool way to see all the different trades, see all the options and meet inspiring women who are in the trades," explained Leaman.

For most campers their most enjoyable lesson was building their scooter, which the girls built, decorated and then finished the camp by racing each of their contraptions.

The instructors were on hand to teach, help, and hoped to motivate the group to consider a position within the trades industry once they finish high school.

"If they want to, they can do what they want," said Sherry Froess, one of the instructors. "Don't be afraid to help around the house, tell dad I want to help you, I want to use the saw."

Froess added that she believes it's important for females to get this sort of training and exploration so as they get older they know it's an option for them.