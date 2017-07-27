It's clear that we're on track to have one of the driest summers in history and even Meteorologists agree, with that there has been concern over water supply in Southern Saskatchewan.

The city of Moose Jaw and Regina source their water from the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, who is seeing record sales right now.

"With the nice hot and dry weather, I think we've had over 40 days without any substantial rain fall, we're now selling water at levels that we haven't seen in about 10 years," explained Ryan Johnson the Plant General Manager. "I think 2007 is the last time we had sales this high, which is good for us, the plant is able to keep up to the demands of the two cities and it's business as usual."

In the past with extremely dry conditions the Water Treatment Plant has put water restrictions in place to manage supply, but that isn't the case this year especially with new technology at the facility.

"We're so deep into summer and with so much heat we're not having that type of problem right now. We've changed things a little bit and we added another chemical process technology that helps us read the lake better."

Concerns were also raised about running out of water which Johnson said isn't a problem, as the system as a whole is very sound drawing from Lake Diefenbaker.