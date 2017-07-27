Miss Teenage Canada's yearly pageant will be happening again this year with Rachel Leduc from Assinaboia heading there to represent Southern Saskatchewan.

Leduc was crowned Miss Teenage Southern Saskatchewan back in April of this year in Saskatoon against other high school students in the regional pageant.

Already the title has impacted her life in a positive way, being asked to attend a pageant for kids in Regina. "It was awesome, I got to help judging too and crowning." Leduc said.

She's excited to go make new friends and develop new relationships with some of the other girls across Canada who are going to be competing in the pageant also. Even if she doesn't win she believes this will make the whole pageant worth it.

Each year, Miss Teenage Canada heads across Canada looking for girls who could be their next beauty and goodwill ambassador.

The competition is a place where competitors can show of their creativity, passion, talent, and energy. "Be your own kind of beautiful" is their motto. The pageant travels across Canada yearly, with roughly seventy girls from around Canada representing their province and competing for the title.

The pageant will take place in Toronto from August 7th to the 13th.

If you're looking to help Leduc out during the pageant, not only can you vote for her on the Miss Teenage Canada site or app, but she also has a GoFundMe page set up for donations and will be hosting a steak night fundraiser this Sunday, July 30.

For more details regarding the fundraiser or tickets call 306-301-0842.