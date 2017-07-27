The Saskatchewan Roughriders' high hopes heading into Week 5 came crashing down pretty quickly in a 27-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith discuss what went wrong in that game and how they can learn from it. They also go over Ottawa's busy schedule and how their next three weeks can be a turning point in the season and how good Travis Lulay has been for BC.

The podcast wraps up with Matt Sheridan giving his thoughts on the recent CTE study released by Boston University and what is being done to help alumni in the CFL.

Week 6 CFL Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Winnipeg over Montreal

Edmonton over BC

Toronto over Saskatchewan

Calgary over Hamilton

Overall record: 8-5

Marc Smith:

Montreal over Winnipeg

Edmonton over BC

Toronto over Saskatchewan

Calgary over Hamilton

Overall record: 9-4