Rubarb productions kicked off their second part of the Summer Theatre Fest Thursday evening with the opening of their second production, My Fair Lady.

The broadway show, one of the well known Lerner and Loewe shows, first premiered in 1956 and is still a well known show to this day.

After the first night, My Fair Lady will begin alternating with The Importance Of Being Earnest, Rubarb Production other show in their Theatre fest.