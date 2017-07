Police have now arrested the women that they want to talk to in connection to a quadruple homicide in Calgary.

Yu Chieh Liao who also goes by the name Diana Liao,is considered a person of interest in killings that resulted in two bodies being found in a burned out vehicle and a third body being found in a rural area.

Liao was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for fraud and was found in Toronto and being spotted in Moose Jaw two weeks ago.