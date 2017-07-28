Two innings ended up costing the Moose Jaw Miller Express on Thursday night in Melville.

The Millers lost a tightly played 7-6 game to the Millionaires as they couldn’t build off Wednesday’s big win over Regina.

After scoring two runs in the top of the fourth, the Millers led Melville 5-1, but the Millionaires struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth to take control of the game.

Moose Jaw clawed back with a run in the sixth, but that was as close as they would get as Melville’s bullpen shut the door the rest of the way.

Millers starting pitcher Tanner Emes allowed seven runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked three.

Moose Jaw’s bullpen held up the rest of the way as D.J. Martinez, Joshmar Doran and Zach Fascia combined to allow just two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings, but the offence couldn’t find away to pull the team back in front as they were held to just one hit after the sixth inning.

Melville reliever Andrew Astalos picked up the win, throwing 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits in the sixth. He walked three and struck out just two.

Mason Furlong picked up the save for Melville with a perfect ninth inning.

After taking 17 games to get his first home run of the season, right fielder Cutter McDowell smacked his second home run in two games with a solo shot during the Millers’ three-run third inning.

Shortstop Scott Platt provided most of the offence for Moose Jaw as he went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in the loss. Designated hitter Adam Cook walked twice and came around to score both times.

Second baseman Lane Harvey picked up his third double in two nights as Moose Jaw finished with four doubles in the game.

The Millers will get a chance to bounce back right away as they wrap-up a home-and-home with the Millionaires on Friday night at Ross Wells Park.

Moose Jaw finishes the regular season with two more home games as they welcome in Weyburn on Saturday and Swift Current on Sunday.

First pitch for all three games is at 7:05 p.m.