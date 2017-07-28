Moose Jaw's Lorie Boyle couldn't come away with her record eighth Golf Saskatchewan Senior Women's Championship on Thursday as she ended up finishing in third place.

Boyle entered the final round tied for the lead with Lloydminster’s Jo-Anne Schiller, but the local golfer dropped out of lead with a final round 83.

Schiller captured the title after shooting an 80 to win by three strokes over Boyle and Hauge’s Tammy Bezaire, who ended up finishing in second place after posting her second straight round of 82.

Moose Jaw’s Shelley Ruecker claimed tenth place thanks to a final round 90 on Thursday.

On the men's side, Ken Bradley finished as the top local with a strong final round of 78 to place 16th.

Fellow Hillcrest golfer Todd Searcy climbed up into 28th place with a seven-over 79 in the final round, while Dennis Delwo, also from the Hillcrest, rounded out the local contingent in 45th place after posting an 88 on Thursday.

Regina's Ken Rodgers ran away with the title, winning by 12 strokes over fellow Regina golfer Rick Ledingham.

Rodgers jumped out to a big lead with a three-under 69 in the first round and then followed it up with back-to-back rounds of 73 to seal the provincial championship.