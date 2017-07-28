Moose Jaw's Quinton Ross and Team Saskatchewan finally found their way into the win column at exactly the right time.

After going 0-3 in the round robin, Saskatchewan won 99-82 over New Brunswick in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the University of Regina.

Ross only played 3:16 in the win, finishing two shots.

Team Saskatchewan used 13 three-pointers to shoot their way to the win. Joshua Soifer led the way 37 points and 11 rebounds, he finished 6-of-13 from three-point range.

Saskatchewan will face Ontario on Friday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. The other semifinal match-up has Quebec taking on Alberta at 3:45 p.m.

The gold and bronze medal games go on Saturday.