The Summer Extravaganza has come to Moose Jaw. The Saskatchewan Goat Breeders Association is hosting their event at the Golden Mile Arena on the Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds this weekend.

One of the show's organizers is Ernie Penney and he says it's going to be a big event.

"We've got over 220 entries coming to the show." said Penney. "This is going to be an amazing show and it's free to the public."

Penney said there will be over 20 different producers from all over Western Canada coming for the Extravaganza that will feature a trade show, seminars and demonstrations.