The wind came up and the clouds started to form but it was nothing but a tease from Mother Nature Thursday night as it appeared that a storm was brewing east of Moose Jaw.

There could be something later Friday though. There's a risk of some thunderstorm activity for the region but only a 40% chance of showers according to the latest forecast.

That prediction also includes an extension to the heat warning as it'll fell like 35 degrees Friday afternoon with the humidity.