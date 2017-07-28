After a rough showing at Junior AAA Provincials this past weekend, the Moose Jaw Regals picked up a big win over the provincial champs on Thursday night, knocking off the Weyburn Athletics, 7-2, at Ross Wells Park to open the league playoffs.

“It feels pretty good after last weekend, it wasn’t too great of a weekend, but we came out and played our game here today and it was a good game,” said Regals starting pitcher Chris Cooper.

Cooper was stellar for Moose Jaw on the mound, throwing a complete game three-hitter to lead the Regals to the win. He was able to keep Weyburn off balance throughout the game with a good mixture of pitches.

“My fastball had a little bit more life in it than it did earlier in the season, but my curveball came to life tonight too,” said Cooper, who struck out two and walked two.

Cooper ended up allowing only one hit after the first inning and that came in the third when the Athletics brought around two runs to tie the game at 2-2. Moose Jaw took over after that, scoring one run in the fourth and three in the fifth and rolling to the win.

Regals pitcher Chris Cooper delivers a pitch during his complete game win on Thursday over Weyburn at Ross Wells Park. (Photo: Marc Smith)

The Regals’ defence was on point in the win, which Cooper said was a key change from provincials, “We were talking in the field and the team played nice defence behind me,” he said.

The offence also came through when needed on Thursday. “Timely hits are everything,” said Cooper.

In the fifth inning, Kagen Meier cashed in one run with a double and Cooper followed that up with a run-scoring single. Kaleb Wilson added the third run of the inning with a bases-loaded walk.

Wilson went 2-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and two walks in the win. Meier was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

The Regals will now turn their focus to Sunday when they continue the Regina Optimist Junior Baseball League playoffs in the Queen City.

“We have to win three straight to win the league title, so it will be a long day on Sunday, but I think we can do that, we’ve had some good runs before,” said Cooper.

“We’ve just got to play our game, talk in the field and do pretty much what we did today.”

The playoffs run all day on Sunday in Regina. The Championship Game is set for 7 p.m.