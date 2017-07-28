With the recent warm weather many residents are taking necessary precautions to beat the heat, but taking care of your vehicle should also be on the list.

Moose Jaw's Northern Air and Auto is an automotive repair shop who specialize in air conditioning. Owner and Operator, Shane Hart, shared some tips on ways to help your vehicle manage during the hot and dry spell.

"In this extreme heat you always want your antifreeze full to try and keep the engine cool. It's very important to keep the front end of the vehicle clean because you want proper air flow through the condenser and through the radiator," explained Hart. "If there's any kind of plugging it's going to over heat and you're going to have problems."

He noted that most North American makes and models of vehicles are quite resilient in extreme conditions, but there are warning signs to watch out for if your vehicle is going to overheat.

"Most newer vehicles, they either have a light or a gauge, and it's normal to have the gauge half way up. If it's starts to climb there are certain things you can do, one is shut your air conditioning off to try and keep the engine cool and keep the front end clean so there's lots of air flow."

Hart suggests lowering your windows a few inches and putting a shield on your dash to block the heat from the cab of the vehicle when it's stationary.

He added that regular maintenance is key all year round, but especially in extremely hot or cold seasons.