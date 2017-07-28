Saskatchewan set a power record on Thursday, all while helping to supply juice to Alberta as well.

SaskPower is reporting that the summer power use record was broken Thursday, hitting 3,419 megawatts.

The old record was actually set on July 10th of this year. That record broke a 2015 record of 3,331 megawatts.

The Crown corporation explains the increase is consumption is the same as about 88,000 new homes all coming on at the same time, showing that the increase in population is putting added demand on the system.

At the same time, Saskatchewan had to sell some electricity to Alberta, who ran out Thursday. Alberta's power company hit more than 10,800 megawatts, having to draw from our system as well as BC and Montana's.