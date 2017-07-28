Moose Jaw's Libby Epoch and Team Canada kept their hopes of a gold medal alive on Friday with a big comeback win over China.

Canada knocked off China, 68-64, in their quarterfinal match-up in Italy.

Epoch didn’t hit the court for Canada in the win.

Hailey Brown led the way for the Canadians with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Laeticia Amihere scored a game-high 21 points as Canada came back from a 21-10 first quarter deficit.

Canada cut China’s lead to 28-26 by halftime after holding the Chinese to just seven points in the second quarter.

A big 22-point third quarter propelled Canada into the lead and they held it through to the end.

Canada will face Russia in the semis on Saturday.