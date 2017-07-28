  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Moose Jaw's Libby Epoch and Team Canada kept their hopes of a gold medal alive on Friday with a big comeback win over China.

Canada knocked off China, 68-64, in their quarterfinal match-up in Italy.

Epoch didn’t hit the court for Canada in the win.

Hailey Brown led the way for the Canadians with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Laeticia Amihere scored a game-high 21 points as Canada came back from a 21-10 first quarter deficit.

Canada cut China’s lead to 28-26 by halftime after holding the Chinese to just seven points in the second quarter.

A big 22-point third quarter propelled Canada into the lead and they held it through to the end.

Canada will face Russia in the semis on Saturday.

DiscoverMooseJaw.com is Moose Jaw's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login