One of the most popular events at the Western Development Museum is back for its sixth year.

Brickspo is coming up on Saturday and Sunday by Saskatchewan Lego Users Group (SLUG), and will feature creations of all kinds, from artwork to sculptures to entire cities.

One of SLUG's members, Jim Jo, talked about what he keeps and what he reuses from his creations.

"My art pieces, I keep. I've got them hung all over the walls, and I've actually ran out of wall space. Now they kind of sit on shelves and wherever I can make them fit. But a lot of the other ones we made for Brickspo last year are already gone, and the pieces get reused for this year's creations."

He also talked about what he is currently working on.

"I do mainly 2 dimensional art pieces, although I have started expanding into 3 dimensional this year. They're called Lego mosaics, so you basically make pictures using the bricks. Sometimes you use the sides of the bricks and sometimes you use the tops of the bricks with the tops facing outward."

Karla Pratt with the Western Development Museum says that even if you have been to Brickspo before, you'll want to come again.

"You're going to see something new this year," Pratt said. "There's all kinds of really cool things coming in. They've got a special Canada 150 theme for a lot of the creations coming in. That's just a big theme across Canada this year with the anniversary. If you think you've seen it all, you haven't."

Brickspo will run Saturday and Sunday from 9 till 5. Regular Museum admission applies.