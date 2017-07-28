With no end in sight, folks will be looking for ideas to cool off this weekend. The pools will be busy again and air conditioners will continue to hum on.

"Some of the hottest temperatures of the season will impact the prairies Friday and part of the region again Saturday," said Drew Leaner with World Weather Inc. "Temperatures running anywhere from the upper 20's to the lower 30's, the warmest weather was south of highway 1 and near the U.S. border in the far southwest corner."

Learner predicts this extreme heat to stick around for another week, with the possibility of getting some relief at the start of the weekend.

"We do have a frontal system though that will cut across parts of the region on (Saturday), it should cool down the northwestern parts of the region and generate a few showers and thunderstorms, while the southeast half of the region continues to bake in quite a bit of heat."

Environment Canada has continued their heat advisory for Friday.