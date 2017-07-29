There will be a familiar face for Rider Nation on the opposing sideline again this week when they hit the field at Mosaic Stadium.

Corey Chamblin makes his return to Saskatchewan on Saturday when the Toronto Argonauts travel into Regina to take on the Roughriders.

It’s been almost two years since the Riders fired Chamblin after a 0-9 start to the 2015 season. He’s back in the CFL this season as the defensive coordinator with the Argos.

The Riders are prepared for Chamblin to have a little extra for them this week.

“He can kind of switch things up sometimes and he’s had a pretty decent time off and I know that he’s a guy that likes to study and research, so he may have something new out there to implement into his game plan this week,” said Quarterback Kevin Glenn, who was coached by Chamblin in Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan’s current head coach Chris Jones has also worked closely with Chamblin in Calgary with their defensive styles being very similar.

Jones said he’s been impress with the work that Chamblin has done so far this season with the Argos’ defence to turn them into one of the stronger groups in the CFL.

“He’s done an outstanding job,” said Jones during his Friday press conference. “They do a good job of mixing press man with off man, their front has been able to generate pressure with four, they’ve got two very solid linebackers, so I think he’s done an outstanding job.”

Glenn said the Argos’ defence is doing a strong job of playing as a unit and they will need to make sure they don’t quit on plays during Saturday’s contest.

“The commitment they have on defence, everyone on that defence runs to the ball,” said Glenn. “They’re disciplined to run to the ball all the time, it’s like all 12 guys are around the ball, every play, so we’ve got to make sure we match that kind of intensity.”

The key for the Riders’ offence will be to avoid a repeat of last week’s game in Calgary.

Saskatchewan fell behind 17-0 in the first half, allowing the Stampeders’ defence to attack throughout the game.

“Last week was very frustrating, there’s no doubt about it,” said Jones. “I’ve had a very frustrating week. I feel like we’re a lot better than what we showed in the first half in the game the other night.”

Last Saturday’s 27-10 loss dropped the Riders’ record to 1-3 to start the year with two of those losses coming in the final moments, and overtime.

Jones feels they’re a better team than their record indicates, but need to find a way to pull out those close wins.

In order for the Riders to Saturday’s game close, they will need to find a way to slow down 38-year-old quarterback Ricky Ray, who has jumped out of the gates with 1,896 passing yards through five games while helping Toronto to a 3-2 record and top spot in the Eastern Division.

“Ricky Ray is playing at one of the highest levels I’ve seen… so we’ve got our hands full,” said Jones.

“They’re doing a better job of protecting him, he’s not getting hit quite as much, so anytime he’s staying upright, he’s going to be able to deliver the football.”

That means the Riders’ secondary is going to need a bounce back performance from last week’s loss to Calgary, but Saskatchewan’s defensive line will also need to provide pressure throughout the game.

Jones is confident that will happen.

“Our front is good, we’re going to be able to get after him with four and when we decide to send five, six or seven, we will,” he said.

The Riders will look to avoid dropping their second straight game for the second time this season when they host the Argos on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium in Regina.