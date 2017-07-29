Home field advantage didn’t change anything for the Moose Jaw Miller Express in their home-and-home series with the Melville Millionaires.

After losing a narrow 7-6 contest on Thursday in Melville, the Millers were back at home on Friday looking to return the favour on the Millionaires, but they came out on the losing end, 13-5, at Ross Wells Park.

Back-to-back errors to open the second inning helped get the ball rolling for Melville as they would score six runs in the frame on just three hits.

The Millers battled back with four runs in the third and they cut the Millionaires’ lead to 6-5 in the fifth, but that would be as close as Moose Jaw would get.

Melville scored twice in the sixth inning and then added five more runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the easy win.

Five of Moose Jaw’s seven hits came during their four-run third inning, which Pate Katechis opened with a double. Joshmar Doran cashed him right away during the next at-bat.

Moose Jaw then loaded the bases for Ben Dalke, who singled to score a pair, and then Cole Warken drove in the final run of the frame as he followed up Dalke with another single.

However, the Millers couldn’t build off that momentum.

Cutter McDowell homered for the third straight game with a solo shot in the fifth, but that was the last beat of offence for Moose Jaw.

Starting pitcher Hunter Kloke was tagged with the loss, although he didn’t receive much help as he allowed six runs, all unearned, on seven hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked just one.

The Millers used five relievers in the game. Galen Andrews and Dalke combined to throw 2 1/3 innings of shutout, no-hit relief to end the game.

Carter Sorenson came in after Kloke an allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and one strike out. Travis Edgar gave up one run on three walks with a strikeout. Arman Lakhani surrendered four runs on two hits and three walks in 2/3 of inning.

After the four-run third, Melville starter James Batton settled in to throw eight innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Friday’s loss drops Moose Jaw’s record to 22-24. They’ll look to close out the regular season on a high note with two more home games as they host the Weyburn Beavers on Saturday and the Swift Current 57s on Sunday.

First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m. from Ross Wells Park.